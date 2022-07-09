Pakistani climbers set new record by raising biggest flag at KP’s Godar Pass
Share
SWAT – Pakistani mountaineers have set a new record for raising the biggest flag on a hilltop at Godar Pass in the country’s northwestern region.
The mountaineers who hailed from different parts of the country raised a 200-feet-long and 20-feet-wide national flag on the summit – situated at an altitude of 14,500 feet in the picturesque Swat Valley.
The ambitious hikers completed the hectic mission by trudging up from Kedam along rocky and difficult trails.
Abbas Swati, from KP’s Madyan, Muhammad Rahim, Rehan Chenna, Amjad Khan Tajwana, Saqib Rehman, and Sarmad Ali Syed were among the team members who scaled a mountain standing at 16-000 feet near Godar pass and named their success after the martyrs of the Pakistan Army including Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed.
Earlier this year, Kuwaiti mountaineers etched their name in history books after raising the biggest Kuwaiti flag on the summit at Jebel Shams – the highest mountain in the Arab World located in northeastern Oman.
Pakistan Army rescues mountaineers Shehroze ... 08:48 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
SKARDU – Two stranded mountaineers, Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali, were rescued by Pakistan Army's aviation team, ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani climbers set new record by raising biggest flag at KP’s ...10:54 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Defiant journalist Sami Ibrahim attacked, tortured in Pakistani ...10:15 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Rana Sanaullah complained to COAS Bajwa about ANF's role in ‘mala ...09:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
-
- PML-N ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique step down08:59 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill amuses fans with funny Sushi video05:41 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Watch: Reema Khan gets emotional as she meets Abida Parveen06:22 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Hira Mani shares photos in rain to stir storm on social media07:40 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022