Pakistan celebrates Eidul-Adha today
11:48 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The nation is celebrating Eidul Adha with great religious fervour and enthusiasm today to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the peace, progress and well-being of the Ummah and Pakistan. Eid prayer congregations will be held at mosques, at open places across the country.

Religious scholars will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS). The faithful after offering Eid prayer will sacrifice animals.

Officials have chalked out an updated security arrangement across the country to ward off untoward incidents while civic authorities will remain in the field for disposal of offal and other solid waste.

Meanwhile, medical professionals have cautioned the masses not to eat too much red meat to avoid coronary heart diseases, strokes, and food poisoning.

