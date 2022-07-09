Muslims in Gulf, US and UK celebrate Eidul Adha today

MAKKAH – Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries are celebrating Eidul Adha today with religious fervour and zeal.

Hajj pilgrims and other Muslims offer sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS) after offering Eid prayers.

Meanwhile, the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman delivered a speech to extend traditional greetings to all Muslims in the world on the occasion.

According to the Saudi Gazette, King Salman prayed for Allah’s peace, mercy, and blessings on all of them. He also prayed for the pilgrims who are performing this year’s Hajj and all those who are serving them.

The king also prayed to Allah to accept the Hajj of all the pilgrims and appreciated the efforts of officials for the annual event.

In the UAE, the government has announced four holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Also, faithfuls in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom are celebrating the Eid today as Hajj nears its conclusion with only two tenets, sacrifice and farewell circumambulation around Kaaba, pending in Saudi Arabia.

In Pakistan, Eidul Adha will be celebrated tomorrow (July 10).