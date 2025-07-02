Donald Trump says Israel agrees to 2-Month Ceasefire in Gaza

WASHINGTON – After 20 months of continuous military aggression in Gaza, US President Donald Trump brokers 60-Day ceasefire, as he credited Qatar and Egypt mediation.

In a post on his social media, Trump said Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza as part of a proposed truce aimed at ending ongoing conflict as envoys held “extensive and productive” meetings with Israeli officials.

“Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions for a 60-day ceasefire, during which time we will work with all sides to bring a permanent end to the war,” Trump said, expressing hope that Hamas would accept the terms.

Despite announcement, violence on the ground advanced as Israeli airstrikes struck several civilian sites in Gaza, including a café, a school, food aid distribution centers, and a hospital. At least 95 Palestinians were reported killed, with dozens more injured.

Among the dead were 39 people killed in a strike on the Al-Baqa seaside café in northern Gaza City. The victims included women, children, and journalist Ismail Abu Hatab. Eyewitnesses claimed that Israeli fighter jets carried out the strike.

Most of the casualties occurred in Gaza City and the northern parts of the enclave, adding to the growing humanitarian toll amid the conflict.