Pakistani Youtube Channels Unblocked In India Amid Slight Cooldown In Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and India saw unprecedented tensions in early May this year, and India restricted Pakistani channels and social media accounts, but now several Pakistani YouTube channels and social media accounts of artists have been restoring access for Indian viewers to a wide range of Pakistani entertainment content.

New Delhi took several extreme measures including banning Pahalgam incident, leading to blackout of Pakistani content on Indian platforms. As part of this crackdown, releases of Pakistani films such as those featuring prominent stars like Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir were stopped in India, despite successful international runs.

Hania Aamir’s film, for instance, performed well globally but remained unreleased in the Indian market. The sudden reversal has been welcomed by Indian fans, many of whom had expressed disappointment over the prolonged absence of Pakistani content.

Despite restrictions, Pakistani dramas like Man Mast Malang, Sher, Dayan, and Parwarish continued to attract attention online from across the border. Social media has been abuzz with excitement following the unblocking.

Actor Danish Taimoor’s dramas, particularly Sher and Man Mast Malang, maintained got popularity in India during the ban. With access restored, fans now expect these shows to gain even more traction.

Indian users were reportedly surprised to see posts from several Pakistani celebrities reappear on their timelines, signaling that some social media restrictions were lifted without public notice. However, access remains restricted to profiles of several other prominent figures such as Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Wahaj Ali, Iqra Aziz, Farhan Saeed, and Hania Aamir.

Media analysts view this move as positive development for regional cultural exchange as they suggest decision could help bridge gaps and offer renewed opportunities for collaboration between the entertainment industries of both countries.