India bans Daily Pakistan Global YouTube channel as panic grips New Delhi after Pahalgam attack

ISLAMABAD – Indian government banned Daily Pakistan Global, one of Pakistan’s most prominent YouTube channels, amid rising tensions after Pahalgam incident. The channel, which boasts over 3.7 million subscribers, has been a major source of news and entertainment for audiences in the region.

The ban appears to be part of a broader crackdown on Pakistani digital platforms, as India escalates what many are calling a “digital war” in the wake of growing scrutiny over the alleged false flag operation in Pahalgam.

After the incident — which India falsely linked to cross-border elements — Modi-led government faced mounting criticism and ridicule, particularly for perceived security lapses during the attack.

YouTube notified Daily Pakistan Global of the action, stating:

“We received an order from the government related to national security or public order regarding your content. After review, the following content has been blocked from view on YouTube in India. Future uploads on this channel will also be blocked.”

YouTube’s message added that channel operators may submit an appeal, though only once.

The move is part of a wider campaign by Indian authorities to silence voices exposing what they call the Modi government’s “nefarious propaganda.”

A sweeping ban has also been placed on several major Pakistani media outlets and YouTube personalities, including Geo News, ARY News, Bol News, Dawn, Samaa TV, and journalists such as Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema, Muneeb Farooq, and Irshad Bhatti.

Channels like Pakistan Reference, Uziar Cricket, and Razi Nama were also blocked. In each case, users attempting to access the content within India were met with a notice stating the block was enforced due to “an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

The news of the bans quickly went viral on social media, with many users accusing Modi government of suppressing free speech and alternative viewpoints.

Despite the restrictions, many Indian viewers are reportedly bypassing the bans through the use of VPNs and proxy services to access blocked content, further embarrassing authorities attempting to contain the fallout.