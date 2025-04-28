Top Pakistani YouTube Channels, exposing Indian propaganda, blocked by Modi’s Govt

ISLAMABAD – Indian government has banned top Pakistani YouTube channels that have been exposing alleged false flag operations, triggering a wave of panic within Indian government circles.

The move sparked outrage among critics who see it as an attempt to silence independent voices and control the narrative surrounding controversial issues. Among the channels blocked are leading Pakistani news outlets and independent journalists who have been vocal about their investigations into claims of Indian propaganda related to the Pahalgam terror attack.

These channels raised questions about the veracity of New Delhi’s portrayal of botched attack, with some alleging that India is manufacturing a false flag operation to fuel further geopolitical tensions. Following are the affected channels.

Dawn

Samaa TV

ARY News

Bol News

Raftar

Geo News

Suno News

Irshad Bhatti

Asma Shirazi

Umar Cheema

Muneeb Farooq

The Pakistan Reference

Samaa Sports

Uzair Cricket

Razi Naama

The banned YouTube channels become key platforms for Pakistani perspectives on sensitive issues related to India and its military activities. According to sources, Indian government took swift action following rising concerns over the content being disseminated by these channels, particularly regarding their coverage of the Pahalgam tragedy, in which 25 tourists were killed.

The ban on these channels is seen by many as a part of India’s ongoing crackdown on content that questions its official narrative. Indian officials claim the channels were spreading misinformation, but critics argue the real motivation is to suppress dissent and prevent alternative viewpoints from gaining traction.