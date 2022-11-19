Iran’s first supreme leader Khomeini's house set ablaze amid recent anti-govt protests

TEHRAN – Violent protests in Iran escalated as agitators set ablaze the home of the Islamic Revolution leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the former leader known as the most powerful personality in the Western Asian state.

In viral clips and pictures, part of the structure can be seen in the huge fire with protestors saying that it was set on fire amid anti-government demonstrations, while state media rejected claims, reporting it as an arson fire.

Videos available on Twitter show the house of the late leader in the inferno, with marchers passing down, in Khomein city.

Remarkable: Protestors in Iran torched the ancestral home (now a museum) of Ayatollah Khomeini, the father of the 1979 revolution, in the town of Khomein. pic.twitter.com/ikWMVVfzfM — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) November 18, 2022

The marred residence was the ancestral home of the late Iranian leader and is converted into a museum that commemorates the life of the spiritual and political leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Khomeini’s former residence has been torched as the incumbent government ruled by his successor is facing the heat of countrywide protests as tens of thousands took to the streets to call for an end to rule hardline clerical rule after the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

Several Iranian cities, including Zahedan too, witnessed antigovernment protesters where masses chanted anti-Khamenei slogans.