Mehar Bano trolled for wearing revealing dress

KARACHI – Pakistan’s rising star Mehar Bani, who proved her versatility onscreen with famous dramas, has a bold and sassy style statement.

The Churails star becomes the latest Pakistani diva to come on the radar of Keyboard warriors as she mesmerized her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some clicks, which social media users find revealing.

Soon after sharing a gallery of clicks, the moral brigade flocked to the comment section of her post.

Earlier this week, the bold moves of the star becomes the center of negative attention, as netizens slammed her with harsh criticism. The Qatil Haseenaon Kay Naam diva posted a video featuring herself dancing to Lux Style Award anthem. Bano grooved to the catchy beat and excited her fans for the award show.

Clad in a black blazer, a shimmery gray crop top, and open flared pants, Mehar looked breathtakingly beautiful. However, Bano's fans weren't really feeling the moment and suggested the

Meher Bano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series Churails.