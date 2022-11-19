Rawalpindi man sentenced to 10 years for raping daughter-in-law

ISLAMABAD – A Sessions court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping her daughter-in-law.

Additional Sessions Judge Ahsan Mehmood Malik announced the verdict in the case of sexual assault and further slapped a fine of Rs1 lac on the culprit.

The judge further gave him six months for non-payment of compensation amount to the victim. In the verdict, the judge lamented the immodest behavior of a man who blemished the sacred relationship.

Earlier, Police Station Saddar Rawalpindi lodged a case in February 2020 on the victim’s complaint in which she apprised the law enforcers that his father-in-law forcibly molested her in absence of his husband.

She also maintained that man’s lustful behavior forced them to move into a rented house but the culprit used to visit there to molest her.

In Punjab, rape cases turned endemic in wake of record sexual violence incidents. Earlier, Punjab Information Commission revealed that a total of 2,439 women were raped and 90 were murdered during the course of the previous six months in the region.