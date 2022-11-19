Sanam Chaudhary has a message for people supporting 'Joyland'

Amidst the debate surrounding Saim Sadiq's directorial Joyland's ban fiasco, former actress Sanam Chaudhary has voiced her concern about the ongoing situation on social media.

Chauhdry decided to pursue religious endeavours at the peak of her acting career. She left the glamour world and turned to a spiritual livelihood. Now, the former actress is entirely focused on learning more about her religion and often shares some glimpses of her life on Instagram.

With the media uproar going on about Joyland’s release, Pakistan’s official entry to the Oscars this year, Sanam has given her two cents. In her Instagram story, she emphasized that people should strive for Allah’s blessings and not Oscars.

And netizens seemed to agree with her stance and lauded her for siding with the right thing.

Meanwhile, the government of Punjab has issued a notice to the film’s producer, saying that they cannot exhibit the film in the jurisdiction of Punjab province, less than 24 hours after the federal government decided to lift the ban on Saim Sadiq’s Joyland.

Dated November 17, the notice was sent to Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, the producer of Joyland, by the Punjab Information and Culture Department and read that under Section-9, 1 and 2 (a) and (b) of the Motion Pictures Ordinance, 1979 and the rules made thereunder, the government has decided to re-call Joyland “in the wake of persistent complaints received from different quarters”.