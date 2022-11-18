Malala Yousafzai pens down insights on 'Joyland' ban

Saim Saddiq's Joyland has the distinction of being Pakistan’s first Cannes entry, bagging several awards at international film festivals and being chosen as Pakistan’s Oscar consideration nominee.

After the Censor Board of Federal Certification (CBFC) gave clearance to the Saim Sadiq directorial Joyland, the Punjab Censor Board immediately issued a notice to ban the film. Many people have been emphasizing that the ban was uncalled for including Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

In her piece for Variety, Malala discussed how the film is a piece of art, not an argument for or against something. It is a love letter to Pakistan, a mirror for Pakistani people discussing the yearning for freedom.

“Joyland is not activism posing as art,” she wrote. “It doesn’t argue for a particular point of view or issue a call to action. The film treats each character with compassion, from the ageing grandfather imposing his will on his family to the young wife who wants more than the men around her are willing to give.”

She talked about how the movie celebrates Pakistani culture — its food, fashion and most of all, its people. In an ironic turn of events, it is being branded as something immoral that “portrays a negative image of our country”. In reality, the film is reflective of the Pakistani people, their desire for freedom and fulfilment and their way of finding joy in the little things every day.

Earlier, Joyland was banned from a cinematic screening in Pakistan a few days back. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting canceled its exhibition license which was issued months ago.

In response, PM Shehbaz Sharif formed a special committee to evaluate complaints filed against Joyland. On Wednesday, the government decided to clear the movie after a second review. Despite the clearance, on Thursday, the Punjab government backtracked and announced that it is banning it again in Punjab.