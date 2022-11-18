Azekah Daniel’s bold photos draw severe backlash
Pakistan's rising star Azekah Daniel has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Balaa, Cheekh and Malal e Yaar.
However, this time around, the Dunk fell victim of brutal trolling and mean comments from the moral brigade who find her fashion choices 'bizarre'.
Daniel landed in hot waters as she dropped stunning glimpses of her trip to Bali, Indonesia where she has gone for a content creators’ conference. Looking adorable, Azekah was dressed in a denim long top without bottom.
Keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their two cents. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions toward Azekah.
Azekah Daniels walks off talk show in tears 06:00 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani actress Azekah Daniel fell prey to on-air bullying and mockery. Daniel ...
