Humaima Malick's dance rehearsal video goes viral
As the Lux Style Awards preparations have kickstarted, it seems that Lollywood diva Humaima Malick will be setting the stage ablaze with her rocking dance performance.
While the Bol actor was spotted at a dance rehearsal today, the show organisers have been tight-lipped about it.
As per the speculations, the dance performance is said to be a grand number and Humaima is going out of her way to prepare for the grand finale.
On the work front, Malick was recently featured in The Legend of Maula Jatt in a pivotal role. The Bilal Lashari brainchild became a blockbuster film receiving local and international critical appreciation.
