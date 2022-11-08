Humaima Malick comes out in support of her brother Feroze Khan in domestic violence scandal

Lollywood actress Humaima Malick has found herself in a compromising situation after her brother, Feroze Khan, was entangled in domestic violence allegations.

The Bol actress hadn't addressed the situation at hand earlier, and now due to peer pressure, Malick recently came forward to take her stance on the subject which left many of her fans and netizens perplexed.

The Ishq Junoon Deewangi actress was recently interviewed by Faridoon Shahryar, an Indian content creator, and asked about the brotherly-sisterly love between the siblings. The Dekh Magar Pyaar Say star stated, "He {Feroze} is my life. If I am a heart, he is my heartbeat. If I am the Earth, he is the sky."

Malick further added that "We love each other loved Daro loved Noori, and Noori loved Daro."

Although Malick's sweet words for her brother would have been harmless had the domestic violence controversy not occurred, yet, the Arth - The Destination star's defeating silence over the issue and her claims now didn't go well with netizens.

Malick received public backlash for supporting Khan in times when he is going through allegations and scandal.

On the work front, Malick was recently featured in The Legend of Maula Jatt in a pivotal role. The Bilal Lashari brainchild became a blockbuster film receiving local and international critical appreciation.