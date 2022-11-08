e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online, says PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider

LAHORE - Punjab government has so far collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 128 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts.

This was stated during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider. Director General IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and team also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Syed Bilal Haider remarked that the e-Pay Punjab App has massively facilitated the citizens in paying their taxes online on the move or from the comfort of their homes. The participants of the meeting were briefed that online transactions through e-Pay Punjab have crossed the mark of 23.4 million whereas over 2.5 million citizens have downloaded the app so far.

It was further highlighted that the Punjab government has so far collected Rs 78 billion as Sales Tax, Rs 15 billion as Token Tax, Rs 15 billion as Property Tax, Rs 5 billion as Traffic Challan and over 340 million in lieu of e-challan. E-Pay Punjab App has been developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and One Link.

Offering online payment of 24 taxes/levies for 11 different departments, the e-Pay Punjab App allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile phone banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks.