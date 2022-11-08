Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate son Rayan's birthday with family
04:13 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate son Rayan's birthday with family
Source: Danish Taimoor (Instagram)
Celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated their second child Rayan’s fifth birthday with friends and family.

The parents looked on point in their stylish outfits while both the children Hoorain and Rayan looked super cute.

Looking adorable, the family organised fun time for all the kids who were attending. Here are some pictures of Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrating their son’s birthday:

Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor. 

On the work front, Danish Taimoor is currently starring  Dur-e-Fishan opposite in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which sees the hero play an entitled and abusive character.

Amna Ilyas’ new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire
04:46 PM | 8 Nov, 2022

