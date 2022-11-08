Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate son Rayan's birthday with family

Celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated their second child Rayan’s fifth birthday with friends and family.

The parents looked on point in their stylish outfits while both the children Hoorain and Rayan looked super cute.

Looking adorable, the family organised fun time for all the kids who were attending. Here are some pictures of Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrating their son’s birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor.

On the work front, Danish Taimoor is currently starring Dur-e-Fishan opposite in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which sees the hero play an entitled and abusive character.