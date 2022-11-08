Amna Ilyas’ new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire
Pakistan's top supermodel Amna Ilyas has left admirers awestruck after her new jaw-dropping beach set the internet ablaze.
The Baaji star has completely mastered the art of taking everyone's breath away in her gorgeous photoshoot with her stunning wardrobe and super glammed-up looks.
Keeping up with the streak of style and glam, Amna left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself as she donned a stunning beach look. The clicks were aesthetically pleasing and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.
'She didn’t see it walking away. She saw it as walking forward.', read the witty caption.
On the work front, Amna Ilyas was recently seen in Gardaab, with Driven, and Mastani in the pipeline.
