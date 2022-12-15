Aly Khan opens up about filming a kissing scene with Kajol

Aly Khan is a British-Pakistani and a versatile and famous actor in the entertainment industry. He has performed in numerous well-acclaimed drama projects. His famous dramas include Pakeeza, Saat Pardon Main, Thora Sa Aasman, Kamzarf, and many other blockbuster dramas.

During a recent podcast interview, Aly Khan shared his experience of working with Bollywood actress Kajol.

While discussing his shooting experience, Aly touched about the sheer professionalism he felt during a scene that could've gone rather awkwardly.

Revealing about his upcoming web series, he said: “ 'There was a kissing scene with Kajol, we have almost completed the shoot, we did rehearsals and also discussed our scene which was together, the scene went well. It was quite a professional shoot and we all were satisfied with the outcome. Me and Kajol objectively monitored scene.”

He further said, “when you work professionally with a burden of doing good, you never hesitate performing any kind of scenes”.