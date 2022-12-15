Iman Ali reveals how she missed the chance to work with SRK

Iman Ali, the gorgeous Lollywood diva, has been basking in the success of her blockbuster film, Tich Button, for which she received numerous accolades and appreciation not only from her fans but also critics.

The 41-year-old actress, who has been charming the Pakistani showbiz industry for over two decades now, made a surprising revelation that left many people gasping.

During an interview with actress Iffat Omar, the Bol diva revealed that she was first offered the Indian chartbuster film Raees with none other than the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan.

Ali confirmed the rumour upon being asked by Omar.

The host-actress told Ali that she knew another Pakistani actress has done the film with Shah Rukh Khan, but Raees was offered to her earlier.

Omar added, "When you asked him for the script, why so?

To which the Mah e Mir star replied, "It is my right to ask for the script. I am only willing to portray the character after I have read the script."

The Khuda Kay Liye famed actress further added, "I got a call that there is a film with Shah Rukh, so I said naturally responded and asked for the script, but maybe the people did not like that."

“I have noticed that it happens here too. If you ask for a script, you get rejected and then someone else gets the project,” she continued.

The actress also revealed this news to a close friend who was shocked and told Ali that she was barmy enough to miss such a huge opportunity."

Omar also chimed in and opined that Ali shouldn't have done so, to which Ali responded that whether the film is with Shah Rukh Khan or anyone else, it doesn't matter, the story should be good and the film should be good.

The Tich Button actress concluded, "Allah will give me what I want and what is meant for me".

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Mah e Mir, Tich Button, Woh Tees Din, Bewafaiyan, Armaan, and Dil Deke Jayen Ge.