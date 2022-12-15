Janvhi Kapoor stuns in Pakistani designer's outfit

The year 2022 is ending but this is just the beginning for Pakistanis to outshine everyone whether its in cinema, fashion, or sports.

While giants from cinema and sports have been making Pakistan proud, ace haute couture designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha has been raking accolades for himself and his country with his elegant and hefty-on-the-pocket designs worn by local and international artists.

MNR, short for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, has had muses from the likes of Mahira Khan, Sonya Hussyn, Maya Ali and Atif Aslam to Bollywood actress Janvhi Kapoor. The accomplished designer has a knack for dressing his desi divas in traditionally designed ethos.

However, the Kapoor family's daughter isn't the first one to have worn his outfits. Previously, Bollywood's nawabzadi stars including Sara Ali Khan, and the quirky Ranveer Singh were also captured donning MNR's attires, but Kapoor made a separate league for herself.

The daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and Indian film producer Boney Kapoor was featured on MNR's official Instagram page.

Clad in an Ranjha's stunning bridal wear, the Dhadak famed actress posed for the cover shoot of LifeStyle Asia India. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the Gunjan Saxena diva's tea pink outfit with a long net kameez, accents of velvet fabric graced heavily by embellished work in gold and silver tones.

The heirloom-looking lehenga was covered in criss-cross gota work. For jewelry, Kapoor paired the couture with a heavy polki, an emerald choker, and oversized baalis to exude enthic authenticity.

Ranjha’s studio described the outfit as, “Janhvi Kapoor is the perfect combination of modernity and heritage. We have tried to create a modern fairytale with a vision of unabridged joy through our luxurious MNR bridals for the cover of LifeStyle Asia India."

On the work front, Kapoor has two films in production titled Bawaal, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.