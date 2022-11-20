Sajal Aly and Jhanvi Kapoor ooze love for each other at Filmfare Awards

Lollywood and Bollywood divas have a knack for breaking the internet whether it is for their controversies or with their expression of love for other celebrities.

In a sweet moment that took place at an award show in Dubai, Lollywood actress, Sajal Aly, and Bollywood diva, Jhanvi Kapoor, gave ultimate best friend goals for all the girls out there.

The daughter of Bollywood's legendary actress late Sridevi is as iconic as her mother. Kapoor, while receiving an award, gave a speech during which the 25-year-old couldn't stop gushing love for the Kahani Raima Aur Manahil Ki star.

The Dhadak actress said, "I'm meeting Sajal after so long and I'm so happy to be here so thank you for the lovely evening."

The girls then shared a passionate and warm hug offstage which had netizens in awe.

On the work front, Aly was last seen in Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili.