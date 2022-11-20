Hasan Raheem makes it to NY Times Square billboard
It hasn't been a minute since the Pakistani nation got over celebrating Arooj Aftab's grammy nomination and another star made the nation proud. Hasan Raheem, the indie pop prince of Pakistan, has achieved a milestone that cements him among the accomplished Pakistani artists of the same league.
The certified dentist turned singer became Pakistan’s very first RADAR artist on Spotify, and if that wasn't enough, the Aisay Kaisay singer recently lit up the Times Square billboard.
A huge achievement for the Pakistani heartthrob, Raheem has been soaring higher and higher.
On the work front, Raheem's recent works include Sun Le Na, Peechay Hutt, Weli Ho, KYUN, Faltu Pyar, and Tu Kahan.
