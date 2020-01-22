HUM Style Awards 2020 nominations are out
KARACHI - The organizers of Hum Style Awards have recently revealed the nominations for the upcoming star-studded award show.
Though the location of the event is yet to be announced, what we know so far is that the event will take place on January 25.
Hum Style Awards’ slogan for this year’s show is: “with a focus on style and entertainment that aims to not only showcase the industry in the best light possible but also to reward excellence.”
The organizers have announced 19 distinct award categories. Like always, the key to success is viewers’ approval as the audiences have been asked vote for their favourite stars.
The categories and the nominations are as under:
