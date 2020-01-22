HBO Max orders royal family comedy ‘The Prince’

02:55 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
HBO Max orders royal family comedy ‘The Prince’
Share

NEW YORK — Animated versions of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will have supporting roles in a British royal family satire that will make its debut on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming video service, the company said on Tuesday.

The Prince hails from writer and executive producer Gary Janetti. Based on Janetti’s Instagram account, the series takes a look at the royals through the eyes of Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate.

Orlando Bloom will be voicing Prince Harry, while Condola Rashad and Lucy Punch will be lending their voices to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, respectively.  

The satirical look at the royal family is Janetti’s second project at HBO Max following the previously announced travel docuseries currently titled "Brad and Gary Go To."

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” said Janetti.

A release date has not been set.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Taylor Swift reveals mother's brain tumor ...
03:12 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
HBO Max orders royal family comedy ‘The ...
02:55 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
Mahira Khan asks Shireen Mazari for an update on ...
02:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
HUM Style Awards 2020 nominations are out
02:11 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's disease ...
01:54 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
Indian actor and singer Gippy Grewal says he ...
01:23 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift reveals mother's brain tumor diagnosis
03:12 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr