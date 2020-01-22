Taylor Swift reveals mother's brain tumor diagnosis

In a new interview with Variety, Taylor Swift has revealed her mother Andrea has been diagnosed with a brain tumour which was discovered during treatment for breast cancer.

During the interview, Taylor revealed that Andrea's cancer returned for a second time while the pop star was filming her new documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which is set to be released on Netflix on January 31.

“She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through,” the pop star told Variety. “While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Swift opened up about what the diagnosis means for her mother, her family, and her music career.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Swift said. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness."

One song titled "Soon You'll Get Better" on the new album is dedicated to her mom's recovery.

“That was really, really hard to write, and it was just a family decision whether to even put it on the album,” admitted Swift. “We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just really hard. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to just emotionally deal with that song.”

Andrea Swift's cancer returned last year after her initial treatment in 2015. At the time, Taylor opened up about the diagnosis via a Tumblr post. "Usually when things happen to me, I process them and then write music about how I feel, and you hear it much later. This is something my family and I thought you should know about now," she reportedly wrote in the now-deleted Tumblr post.

We hope the singer's mother recovers swiftly and returns to living a healthy and happy life!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!