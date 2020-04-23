Mehwish Hayat, Junaid Khan indulge in TikTok’s ‘Oh Nanana’ challenge
Share
As people are advised to stay home and social distance to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, celebrities have kept themselves busy in a variety of ways.
Some of them are engaging with each other and their fans by having live Instagram sessions. Celebs like Saba Qamar are investing their time and energy in launching a YouTube channel- while others take on various TikTok challenges, just like the rest of us.
Popular actor Mehwish Hayat decided to shake a leg with her brother and perform the
‘Oh Nanana’ chanllenge.
View this post on Instagram
Of all the internet challenges,this is the one that I opted for. Don't ask how long it took me to get @danish_hayat to rehearse these steps lol. In these difficult times,having fun with siblings & challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left.Never lose the inner child in you🐣 Video credits @shahfahaam #DanishHayat #MehwishHayat #dancemoves #funchallenge #ohnananachallenge
The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient took to Instagram to share the video and wrote: “Of all the internet challenges,this is the one that I opted for. Don’t ask how long it took me to get Danish Hayat to rehearse these steps lol. In these difficult times, having fun with siblings and challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left. Never lose the inner child in you.”
Actor Junaid Khan also took to Instagram to share a different yet fun version of the same challenge.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistan Army will not take IS allowance, says DG ISPR12:13 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Chinese doctors team arrives Pakistan to support efforts against ...11:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: 146.47 mln requests received through ...10:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19: Pakistan extends countrywide lockdown till May 908:50 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Introducing Rentable, Pakistan’s first-ever online renting service07:11 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Jameela Jamil urges women to speak up against injustice in an ...05:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities warn against C0VID-19 impacts through short ...05:02 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan Mubarak: Celebrities wish love and goodness to everyone03:52 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020