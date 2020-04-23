Mehwish Hayat, Junaid Khan indulge in TikTok’s ‘Oh Nanana’ challenge

Sheherbano Syed
05:17 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
Mehwish Hayat, Junaid Khan indulge in TikTok’s ‘Oh Nanana’ challenge
Share

As people are advised to stay home and social distance to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, celebrities have kept themselves busy in a variety of ways. 

Some of them are engaging with each other and their fans by having live Instagram sessions. Celebs like Saba Qamar are investing their time and energy in launching a YouTube channel- while others take on various TikTok challenges, just like the rest of us.

Popular actor Mehwish Hayat decided to shake a leg with her brother and perform the

‘Oh Nanana’ chanllenge.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient took to Instagram to share the video and wrote: “Of all the internet challenges,this is the one that I opted for. Don’t ask how long it took me to get Danish Hayat to rehearse these steps lol. In these difficult times, having fun with siblings and challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left. Never lose the inner child in you.”

Actor Junaid Khan also took to Instagram to share a different yet fun version of the same challenge.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Tom Hanks gives a boy named Corona a special gift ...
05:26 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Jameela Jamil urges women to speak up against ...
05:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Pakistani celebrities warn against C0VID-19 ...
05:02 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Ramadan Mubarak: Celebrities wish love and ...
03:52 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Groom takes bride on motorbike in Karachi amid ...
01:39 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Hadiqa Kiani appeals PM for financially ...
01:24 PM | 24 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tom Hanks gives a boy named Corona a special gift after he’s bullied
05:26 PM | 24 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr