Islamabad plans open-air cinema for safe entertainment

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials are planning to build an outdoor cinema in the Pakistan's capital city, local media say.

With the government allowing outdoor gatherings in limited numbers amidst the second wave of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, an outdoor cinema will provide people with safe entertainment.

The cinema which will be first of its type in Pakistan and will be built per international standards and have parking for up to 1,000 cars.

An open-air or drive-in cinema is a form of cinema structure consisting of a large outdoor movie screen, a projection booth, a concession stand, and a large parking area for automobiles. Within this enclosed area, customers can view movies from the privacy and comfort of their cars.

The CDA will choose a location for the project with sufficient parking where residents can watch movies while sitting in their cars. CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed will personally oversee the project, officials told the Express Tribune.