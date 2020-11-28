Sindh governor cuts cake for Baba Guru Nanak's birthday
KARACHI – A ceremony regarding 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak was held at Sindh Governor's House in Karachi today.
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail cut the birth cake of Baba Guru Nanak.
In his address on the occasion, Ismail said the government will ensure the protection of lives and property of all citizens irrespective of colour and creed.
The Governor said Hindus, Christians and Sikhs enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, whereas in India the situation is different where injustices are meted out to Muslims.
He thanked Sikh community for raising voice against injustices with Muslims in India.
