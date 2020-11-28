PM Imran says no pressure from Pakistan military

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a notion that he was under any kind of pressure from the Armed Forces of Pakistan, saying that the country's foreign policy is steered by the PTI government.

The army has never directed him to do a thing, he said in an interview with a private television channel. "I would have resisted if army exerted pressure on me,” he said, besides highlighting that the entire foreign policy clearly depicts the PTI’s manifesto.

Talking about the appoint of Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa’s appointment as CPEC Authority chairman, the premier said that he was picked for the slot on the basis of his experience and credentials.

Imran Khan said his aim and ideology is to turn Pakistan into a welfare state.

Responding to a question about U-turns, he said there is nothing wrong to review and revisit the policies to achieve the goal.

Talking about 2018 general elections, he said the statistics prove, including the report of FAFEN, that the polls were far ransparent than the 2013 elections when the PML-N came into power.

Imran Khan said he is the only leader after PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who waged a long political struggle.

Talking about corruption cases against opposition leaders, he said that institutions are independent, adding that the government has no control on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He, however, vowed those who plundered the national exchequer will be held accountable.

The premier highlighted that sugar mafia is being investigated for the first time in the history of Pakistan.