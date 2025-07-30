Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates in Lahore, Karachi 30 July 2025

By News Desk
8:22 am | Jul 30, 2025
Gold Prices in Pakistan Reach Record Highs

KARACHI – Per Tola gold price dipped by Rs1,600 per tola to Rs354,700 while price of 10 grams of 24K gold decreased by Rs1,372, settling at Rs304,098.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Cities Gold Per Tola
Lahore Rs354,700
Karachi Rs354,700
Islamabad Rs354,700
Peshawar Rs354,700
Quetta Rs354,700

This dip in the local market mirrors a global slide, where gold prices dropped by $16 per ounce. The international rate now stands at $3,320 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Over the past week, gold prices in Pakistan have fluctuated notably. On July 28, gold was priced at Rs356,300 per tola, down from Rs364,900 recorded on July 23. The consistent decline reflects uncertainty and volatility in both local and global markets.

In contrast to gold, silver rates remained unchanged in the local market. The price of silver stood firm at Rs3,963 per tola, with no fluctuation reported.

