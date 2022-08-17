Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 August 2022

08:23 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 August 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 142,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 117,741 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,349.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Karachi PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Islamabad PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Peshawar PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Quetta PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Sialkot PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Attock PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Gujranwala PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Jehlum PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Multan PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Bahawalpur PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Gujrat PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Nawabshah PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Chakwal PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Hyderabad PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Nowshehra PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Sargodha PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Faisalabad PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615
Mirpur PKR 142,200 PKR 1,615

