Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 December 2021
Web Desk
08:42 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 December 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 118,100 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 101,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 92,765 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.108,260.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Karachi PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Islamabad PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Peshawar PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Quetta PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Sialkot PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Attock PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Gujranwala PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Jehlum PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Multan PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Bahawalpur PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Gujrat PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Nawabshah PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Chakwal PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Hyderabad PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Nowshehra PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Sargodha PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Faisalabad PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492
Mirpur PKR 118,100 PKR 1,492

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 December ...
08:43 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 December ...
08:45 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 December ...
08:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 December ...
10:07 AM | 3 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 December ...
08:39 AM | 2 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 December ...
08:39 AM | 1 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming film 'Dum Mastam'
05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr