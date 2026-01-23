Pakistani students can now learn French at University Level; full details here

LAHORE – French Embassy in Pakistan rolled out program to teach French language in Lahore, marking major step in cultural and educational collaboration between France and Pakistan. Excitingly, the program will also feature full-fledged degree in the French language.

The agreement was signed by Pakistan’s French Ambassador, Nicolas Galey, and Dr. Jonathan S. Edelton, Rector of Forman Christian College University (FCCU), in a ceremony that reflects a deepening partnership in education and language promotion.

According to a spokesperson from French Embassy in Islamabad, the agreement establishes degree program to teach French as foreign language. To ensure high standards, Alliance Française Lahore University will collaborate closely with FCCU to implement and support the program.

French Embassy also released exclusive photographs of signing ceremony, highlighting historic nature of the event. This initiative is expected to open doors for students in Lahore to gain formal education in French and strengthen Pakistan-France cultural ties.

The new French language program in Lahore is game-changer for Pakistani students. It offers full university degree, high-quality teaching through Alliance Française, and opportunities for higher studies abroad.

Beyond academics, it opens doors to careers in diplomacy, international business, media, tourism, and multinational companies. Learning French also enriches cultural knowledge, enhances communication skills, and gives students a competitive edge in Pakistan and globally.

With this program, students gain a unique chance to connect with the French-speaking world and broaden their personal and professional horizons.