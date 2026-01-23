Azma Bokhari urges tourists to avoid Murree as heavy snowfall overwhelms hotels, roads

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari urges citizens to avoid traveling to Murree due to heavy snowfall

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has appealed to citizens to refrain from traveling to Murree for the time being, as heavy snowfall has severely filled hotels and roads.

She stated that all hotels in Murree are fully booked, and there is no additional accommodation available.

The snowfall intensity is very high, and more vehicles have already entered Murree than its capacity allows, so no further entry will be permitted.

The minister urged citizens to postpone their travel to Murree to avoid any unfortunate incidents and ensure the safety of tourists, emphasizing that tourist safety is the government’s top priority.

A large number of tourists are already present in Murree.