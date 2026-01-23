Man held for blackmailing woman by sharing indecent images on social media

ISLAMABAD – The accused involved in blackmailing a woman by circulating her obscene images and demanding money has been arrested.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) carried out an operation and arrested Ali Sher, who was blackmailing victims through social media.

According to officials, the accused shared indecent images of a woman and demanded money. The Islamabad Cyber Crime Circle arrested Ali Sher for harassment and extortion via Instagram and obtained a three-day physical remand.

Authorities said important revelations are expected from the suspect’s mobile phone. The NCCIA stated that there will be zero tolerance for blackmailing.