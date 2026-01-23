Mobile Buyers beware as PTA calls out Fake Tax Relief Notification

KARACHI – Pakistanis are excited over major tax cut on mobile phones, but authorities flagged importers and buyers to take note. But Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) quickly put an end to frenzy, clarifying that no tax cuts or new instructions have been issued.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) denounced widely circulated social media notification as false and misleading, which falsely claims a reduction in all mobile phone taxes and issued instructions for importers and consumers.

In an official statement, the telecom authority made it clear that no notification or directive regarding mobile tax cuts or changes to mobile phone import rules has been issued. The authority warned that the viral message has no official basis and appears designed to deliberately mislead both consumers and importers.

The regulator further stressed that no instructions have been issued to importers or the public concerning mobile taxation, and any claims of tax relief are completely untrue. Citizens are urged to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely only on the PTA’s official website and verified social media accounts for accurate and authentic updates.

With misinformation spreading rapidly, the PTA’s warning serves as a critical reminder: don’t fall for fake news about mobile phone taxes—it’s all a hoax.