Pta Tax Cut Expected As Fbr Updates Customs Values On Imported Used Smartphones

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set new customs values for the import of old and used branded mobile phones from abroad.

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi, under the FBR, has notified revised customs values for imported used and refurbished mobile phones. These new values will apply only to old and refurbished devices.

According to the notification, a petition for review of the new valuation can be filed within 30 days from the date of issuance. Such petitions may be submitted to the Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi.

As a result of the revised valuation, a noticeable reduction is expected in the overall PTA tax imposed on these phones. The decision affects several popular smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.

Under the new customs values, details of PTA tax on the iPhone 15 series indicate that while the iPhone 15 was launched in the US market at a price of $799, it is currently available in used or refurbished condition for between $300 and $400. Assuming an average price of $350, this equals approximately PKR 97,800.

At this valuation, the PTA tax on the iPhone 15 amounts to PKR 34,101 under CNIC registration and PKR 31,640 under passport registration, bringing the total price to around PKR 130,000 or more.

Similarly, the expected price of a used iPhone 15 Plus is $370, equivalent to about PKR 103,465. The PTA tax on this model is PKR 46,068 via CNIC and PKR 40,448 via passport, with the total market price estimated at around PKR 145,000 or higher.

The average price of the iPhone 15 Pro is estimated at $400, or approximately PKR 111,400. Under the new customs values, the PTA tax is PKR 47,580 on CNIC and PKR 41,960 on passport, pushing the total price to around PKR 155,000 or more.

For the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the PTA tax has been set at PKR 50,604 under CNIC and PKR 44,984 under passport, with the total price likely to reach up to PKR 175,000.

It was further reported that due to the revised customs values, used iPhones have become relatively more affordable for Pakistani consumers, and an increase in demand for these devices is expected in the market.