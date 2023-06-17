PTA cuts taxes on registration of iPhone 14 series

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reduced tax on registration of iPhones 14 series on the directions of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Reports said the taxes had been reduced by up to 20% for different models of the series. It has been reduced ranging from Rs.9,074 to Rs31,562 for those who get their devices registered through passport while it is ranged from Rs 29,832 to Rs34,901 on registration through CNIC.

On Passport, the amount of tax on iPhone 14 has been declined by Rs9,074 to Rs125,751, while it has been reduced by Rs14,824 to Rs125,751 for iPhone14 Plus.

The PTA has cut tax on iPhone14 Pro and iPhone14 Pro Max by Rs22,775 and Rs31,562 to Rs127,000 and Rs127,068, respectively.

On CNIC, the authority has approved reduction in taxes by Rs29,832 and Rs36,157 on iPhone 14 and iPhone14 Plus to Rs131,126 for both models.

For iPhone14 Pro, the tax has been reduced by Rs31,602 to Rs145,801 while Rs34,901 has been cut for iPhone14 Pro Max to Rs152,242.

The announcement will provide relief to people who are using non-PTA approved iPhone.