PTA cuts taxes on registration of iPhone 14 series

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reduced tax on registration of iPhones 14 series on the directions of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
Reports said the taxes had been reduced by up to 20% for different models of the series. It has been reduced ranging from Rs.9,074 to Rs31,562 for those who get their devices registered through passport while it is ranged from Rs 29,832 to Rs34,901 on registration through CNIC.
On Passport, the amount of tax on iPhone 14 has been declined by Rs9,074 to Rs125,751, while it has been reduced by Rs14,824 to Rs125,751 for iPhone14 Plus.
The PTA has cut tax on iPhone14 Pro and iPhone14 Pro Max by Rs22,775 and Rs31,562 to Rs127,000 and Rs127,068, respectively.
On CNIC, the authority has approved reduction in taxes by Rs29,832 and Rs36,157 on iPhone 14 and iPhone14 Plus to Rs131,126 for both models.
For iPhone14 Pro, the tax has been reduced by Rs31,602 to Rs145,801 while Rs34,901 has been cut for iPhone14 Pro Max to Rs152,242.
The announcement will provide relief to people who are using non-PTA approved iPhone.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
