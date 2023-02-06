PITB's 'Case Flow Management System' facilitates 90% of complaints

LAHORE – The 'Case Flow Management System', developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council, has registered 48,721 complaints for the District Authority and 50,059 complaints for the District Consumer Courts since its launch in 2019.
This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).
The participants of the meeting were apprised that 46,597 out of 48,721 District Authority complaints and 46,911 out of 50,059 complaints of the District Consumer Courts complaints have been redressed.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Case-Flow Management System has digitized the manual system of District Consumer Courts, Councils and District Authority improving the overall workflow and delivery of public services.
Furthermore, the system has enabled the District Authority to successfully achieve 96% Case Disposed Status of Complaints Filed before the District Authority and 92% of Cases Filed before District Consumer Courts so far.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
