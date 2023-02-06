Search

Pervez Musharraf's funeral prayers to be held in Karachi tomorrow

05:50 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
KARACHI – Funeral prayers for Pakistan’s former military ruler Gen (retd) Parvez Musharraf will be held in southern port city of Karachi.

His body will be brought back to his homeland today (Monday) via a special plane, a day after the 79-yearold passed away after prolonged illness. The plane will fly from Al Maktoum Airport and land at Nur Khan Airbase.

Earlier, his family approached Pakistan consulate in UAE to shift his body back to Pakistan, and Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has issued a no-objection certificate.

The former President succumbed to his illness early Sunday in UAE, where he stayed for the last six years.

Reports said the funeral prayers would be offered at 1:45pm on Tuesday at the Polo Ground Malir Cantt. The former military ruler would be laid to rest in the Fauji graveyard as a grave is being prepared for his body. The security of the graveyard has been handed over to Rangers as it is expected that high profile personalities would attend the last rituals.

It is recalled that Musharraf’s father is also buried in Karachi while his mother has been laid to rest in Dubai.

