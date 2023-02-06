Do Shahid Afridi’s daughters have social media accounts?

Pakistani star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday got hitched to Ansha Afridi, the daughter of all-rounder Shahid Afridi in an intimate ceremony.

The wedding became the talk of the town as #Nikkah and #ShaheenShahAfridi remained trending on social sites, with thousands of tweets shared on the microblogging platform.

Despite families' efforts to keep the photos from their private ceremony private, pictures of the newlyweds were leaked on social media. As a result, multiple fake accounts pretending to be the bride started to spread on Twitter.

To set the record straight, Shahid Afridi took to his Instagram story to confirm that his daughters do not have any social media accounts and that these impersonations should be reported. He wrote, "Please note that accounts claiming to belong to my daughters are fake and should be reported. Thank you."

Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported, fake account???? pic.twitter.com/AFKE4qQeh1 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 6, 2023

Previously, the ace speedster took to social media to address the unauthorized sharing of photos from his nikkah ceremony. Despite the couple's request for privacy, pictures from the private event were leaked on social media. Expressing gratitude for the well-wishes, he humbly asked for continued prayers and reminded his followers that his daughters are not on social media and any accounts claiming to be them should be reported.

It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day. — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 4, 2023

The 22-year-old cricketer is now the son-in-law of legendary cricketer and former Pakistani team's captain — Shahid Afridi. Married to Ansha Afridi, the star couple of the cricket world is gathering congratulatory messages from their millions of fans.