Search

SportsViral

‘India can go to hell,’ Javed Miandad lashes out at BCCI over Asia Cup row

Web Desk 06:33 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
‘India can go to hell,’ Javed Miandad lashes out at BCCI over Asia Cup row
Source: Javed Miandad (Twitter)

KARACHI – Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad lashed out at India for refusing to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, saying that the neighbouring can "go to hell".

In October last, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dropped a hint to withdraw from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle. The statement came a dafter the Indian officials said that their team would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup event.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah, who is also chief of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced that they would not send a team for the region’s mega cricket event to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

BCCI’s Asia Cup decision can impact Pakistan's tour to India for ICC events: PCB

He made the remarks about shifting of the Asia Cup 2023 to a neutral venue “without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications”.

Javed Miandad gave strong reaction to the reluctance being showed by the neighbouring country. He said India could go to hell if it did not want to send its team to Pakistan. Talking to media, he said Pakistan was not worried about the India’s move. He, however, urged the ICC to take measures to control such matters. He demanded the cricketing body to handle all the member countries even handedly.

He said India were running away from the consequences of the matches as crown in neighbouring country was nasty. He said the Indian spectators used to lose their cool after their team faced a defeat.

India's last visited Pakistan in 2008, while Men in Green’s last visit to neighbouring country was for the 2016 ICC event. The two sides have not engaged in bilateral cricket amid soaring tensions.

The ACC will make a final decision on the venue of Asia Cup 2023 in its Executive Board meeting next month (March).

On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad created history by smashing six to help Pakistan lift Asia Cup against India

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Iftikhar Ahmed hits six sixes off Wahab Riaz over in PSL exhibition match 

03:30 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi upset over leaked wedding pictures

12:34 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

PSL exhibition match: Quetta Gladiators clinch last-over thriller against Peshawar Zalmi

05:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!

12:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Tickets for PSL8 go on sale tomorrow; check out the prices here

08:45 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Sana Javed sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

12:16 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Indian airline faces Rs7 million fine for underservicing region

06:46 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 6th February  2023

08:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.15 278.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: