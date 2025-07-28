Pti Mpa Khalid Nisar Dogar Slaps Pml N Lawmaker Hassan Riaz In Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – Tensions flared during heated session of the Punjab Assembly on Monday as opposition lawmaker Khalid Nisar Dogar slapped ruling party member Hassan Riaz on the Assembly floor.

The altercation reportedly started when Dogar asked Hassan Riaz to refrain from making taunting remarks during the session. According to eyewitnesses, the verbal exchange escalated quickly, ending in Dogar slapping Riaz in front of lawmakers.

Fellow assembly members quickly intervened to deescalate the situation and restore order. The session was briefly adjourned following the incident.

Punjab Assembly members condemned violent behavior of PTI lawmaker and said such actions undermine sanctity of House. “We will not tolerate physical violence within this institution,” he said, announcing a review of the Assembly’s code of conduct and possible disciplinary action against the involved parties.

This is not the first time tensions have erupted in the Punjab Assembly amid deepening political polarization in the province.

Further proceedings and any punitive actions are expected to be announced in the coming days.