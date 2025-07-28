Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan set roadmap for Blockchain, Crypto collaboration

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are moving toward deeper cooperation in the digital finance space as two sides had high-level virtual meeting aimed at advancing collaboration in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal bin Saqib held detailed discussions with Farkhat Iminov Director of Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency with focus on building stronger bilateral ties and identifying areas of mutual interest in the rapidly evolving world of virtual assets.

Both sides are keen to expand their engagement by sharing expertise, regulatory strategies, and institutional best practices. Officials from both sides emphasized the importance of cross-border cooperation in developing secure and innovative frameworks for digital assets.

Highlighting Pakistan’s readiness to work with Kyrgyzstan, Bilal bin Saqib said there is enormous potential to jointly shape forward-thinking policies and promote innovation in the crypto space. He also pointed to Pakistan’s growing digital economy and the need for regional alignment in blockchain development.

Farkhat Iminov echoed these views, noting that the two countries share a strategic vision for advancing the virtual asset industry. He proposed formalizing the partnership through a Memorandum of Cooperation to establish a structured platform for sustained engagement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuous dialogue and practical collaboration, marking a significant step in Central and South Asia’s increasing focus on blockchain innovation and digital finance.