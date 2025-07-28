Ecp Disqualifies Pti Lawmakers Convicted In May 9 Cases

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, as well as a Senator, who were convicted in the May 9 violence cases.

According to the official notification, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar, and MNA Ahmad Chattha have been declared ineligible for holding public office.

The ECP stated that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s seat in the Senate has been declared vacant. Similarly, the National Assembly seat NA-66 (Wazirabad), held by Ahmad Chattha, and Punjab Assembly seat PP-87 (Mianwali), held by Ahmad Khan Bhachar, have also been vacated.

This move follows recent court rulings where anti-terrorism courts sentenced several PTI leaders involved in the May 9 incidents to 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, legal efforts by PTI founder and his party to challenge these verdicts in the Supreme Court are reportedly gaining momentum.