AIOU admission 2023 – When is the last date and how to apply online?

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has released the admissions calendar for the fall 2023 session, announcing that nationwide admissions for the first phase of Semester Autumn 2023 will open on July 15 and those for the second phase on September 1.

In order to assist students in locations close to their homes, Vice Chancellor of AIOU Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has approved the establishment of information counters, facilitation centres, and prospectus sale sites around the country. 

Dr. Nasir Mahmood gave regional leaders instructions on how to appropriately direct the students.

In order to make sure that no child is left out of school, he instructed regional heads, tutors, and resource people to actively engage in the admission drive.

Candidates do not need to send printed application forms to the institution if they submit their admission application forms online.

Admissions Process

To enrol in a new programme or for the next semester, follow the instructions for admission. Here we've explained the entire AIOU enrollment process for continuing students. Follow the steps and complete the registration successfully!

- The online application for admission is accessible through AIOU's official website (https://aiou.edu.pk).

- Click the link, then select the online application.

- Use your email ID to register for an AIOU account, and then log in afterward.

- Complete the admissions form completely!

- The following items must be included on the application form: "Select Programme," "Upload All Documents Related to Education," "CNIC," and "Recent Photos."

- Send your application and the completed Challan Form to the bank. 

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University is the only single university which is Open University in Asia and a number of students get an education through this university more than all other universities in Pakistan.

A wide range of undergraduate and graduate programmes in academic fields are offered by one of the oldest and most well-known institutions in Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Open University. 

Sindh unveils new policy for college admissions

