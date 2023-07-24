AIOU admission 2023 – When is the last date and how to apply online?

ISLAMABAD – The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has released the admissions calendar for the fall 2023 session, announcing that nationwide admissions for the first phase of Semester Autumn 2023 will open on July 15 and those for the second phase on September 1.
In order to assist students in locations close to their homes, Vice Chancellor of AIOU Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has approved the establishment of information counters, facilitation centres, and prospectus sale sites around the country.
Dr. Nasir Mahmood gave regional leaders instructions on how to appropriately direct the students.
In order to make sure that no child is left out of school, he instructed regional heads, tutors, and resource people to actively engage in the admission drive.
Candidates do not need to send printed application forms to the institution if they submit their admission application forms online.
Admissions Process
To enrol in a new programme or for the next semester, follow the instructions for admission. Here we've explained the entire AIOU enrollment process for continuing students. Follow the steps and complete the registration successfully!
- The online application for admission is accessible through AIOU's official website (https://aiou.edu.pk).
- Click the link, then select the online application.
- Use your email ID to register for an AIOU account, and then log in afterward.
- Complete the admissions form completely!
- The following items must be included on the application form: "Select Programme," "Upload All Documents Related to Education," "CNIC," and "Recent Photos."
- Send your application and the completed Challan Form to the bank.
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Allama Iqbal Open University is the only single university which is Open University in Asia and a number of students get an education through this university more than all other universities in Pakistan.
A wide range of undergraduate and graduate programmes in academic fields are offered by one of the oldest and most well-known institutions in Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Open University.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 24, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|319.03
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.