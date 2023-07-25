Zaka Ashraf hires Misbah-ul-Haq as his advisor

LAHORE – Former Pakistani cricket team captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been hired as Zaka Ashraf's advisor with a focus on cricket matters.

Zaka Ashraf is the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee.

Being appointed to this position on an honourary basis means that Misbah won't be paid for his contributions. Misbah turned down a full-time position on the board despite being offered one due to his other commitments.

Instead, Misbah has opted to assist the chairman by sharing his priceless knowledge and wisdom, particularly with regard to domestic cricket. He agreed to use his knowledge to help Pakistani cricket when he met with Zaka Ashraf today to discuss his job as an advisor.

Misbah had already stated in public that the PCB hadn't been in touch with him about perhaps taking over as head coach or chief selector for the national team earlier this month.

He added that it was difficult for him to take on a position with the Pakistan squad right away since he already had a lot of commitments, including leagues and television outlets.

It's important to note that Misbah stepped into the dual job in September 2019 and took on the duties of choosing teams and coaching.

Mickey Arthur coached Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, however after the team's failure to go past the quarterfinals, Misbah was named the team's coach for a three-year contract a few months later.

However, Misbah made the decision to leave his position as Men in Green head coach when Ramiz Raja was elected PCB chairman in September 2021.