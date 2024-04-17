Different combinations to be tried in New Zealand series: Babar Azam

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam says different combinations will be tried in batting and bowling in the series against New Zealand.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Babar Azam said that before the World Cup, we have 12 matches, and we will try to complete our preparations during these matches.

He said that we have made many changes and will try to bring further improvement in our game.

Babar Azam said that all players in the team are based on performance, and they will try to play good cricket in the New Zealand series.

“We will take a good team for the World Cup, efforts are being made to give opportunities to young players, and different combinations will be tried in batting and bowling in this series,” he added.

“Things will become clear in the series against Ireland and England, I try to stay happy, but I am a human being,” said the skipper.

The captain said that batting is becoming stronger as the team management would give chance to new players like Usman Khan, Irfan Niazi.

Babar Azam said that the New Zealand team would challenge the hosts as they are a good competitive side.

“As captain, I am very excited to see the blend of youth and experience in the team,” said Babar.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell said, “I am proud to lead the team on this tour. We will try to play recreational cricket as a team and take the game forward.”

He said that most of our squad players have played enough T20 cricket and they are very familiar with this format. Pakistan is a strong team on home ground, and we want to challenge them in their own field, he added.

It should be noted that the first T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played in Rawalpindi tomorrow (Thursday). The match will start at 7:30pm.