‘Copycats?’ – Team India follow in Pakistan's footsteps, visit Scotland's dressing room after T20 WC match

DUBAI – Kohli-led squad went to Scotland dressing room to meet the players following the match between the two sides, days after Pakistani squad made a surprise visit to the Namibian dressing room.

In the recent event, the Indian team, who followed the footsteps of their Pakistani counterparts, visited the dressing room of Scotland after beating Scotland by eight wickets in a must-win match in Sharjah.

The Scotland Twitter account shared the pictures where Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and other players can be seen having a conversation with the Coetzer and squad. 'Huge respect to Virat Kohli and co. for taking the time', the caption reads.

Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/kdFygnQcqj — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

India's top batsman KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah also accompanied the Indian captain to the Scottish dressing room to share some tips with the players.

On Tuesday, Men in Green won the hearts of fans and cricket lovers all around the world with their positive gestures as they visited the Namibian dressing room to encourage the Erasmus-led squad for a combative approach.

In a clip shared by Pakistan Cricket Board, the Pakistani team visited the dressing room of the opponents after defeating them with a convincing defeat in the ICC tournament being held in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Scotland will now face Babar Azam-led squad in their last Super 12 game at Sharjah on Sunday.